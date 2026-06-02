How Prague Zoo brought Przewalski’s horses back to Kazakhstan

The operation began at Prague Zoo’s breeding and acclimatisation center in Dolní Dobřejov, where veterinarians and keepers prepared the animals for a long journey to the Altyn Dala region of central Kazakhstan. The horses were carefully loaded into specially designed transport crates before being flown aboard a Czech Air Force CASA aircraft.

The flight to Kazakhstan included stopovers in Istanbul and Baku before landing in Kostanay. From there, the animals continued their journey by road, traveling approximately 550 kilometers to the Alibi Reintroduction Center in the steppe.

Prague Zoo keepers load a stallion into the aircraft, which will make stopovers in Istanbul and Baku. Photo credit: Petr Hamerník, Prague Zoo

According to Prague Zoo, transporting the horses required extensive preparation. Veterinarians monitored the animals throughout the journey, while the aircraft's interior temperature was kept as low as 13 degrees Celsius to prevent overheating. Keepers regularly provided the horses with water and hay and closely observed their condition during the flight.

This year's transport is the first in the history of the project to involve only stallions. Prague Zoo curator Barbora Dobiášová said the males had spent time together before departure and remained calm during preparations because they are not yet fully mature and were not accompanied by mares.

A veterinarian and the team of keepers monitor the horses’ health throughout the flight. To prevent overheating, the temperature in the aircraft drops to as low as 13 °C. Photo credit: Petr Hamerník, Prague Zoo

The four stallions from Prague are the first group of 8 Przewalski’s horses scheduled to arrive in Kazakhstan this year. A second transport carrying 4 mares from Berlin's Tierpark is expected to follow.

After arrival, the horses spend time in acclimatization enclosures before being gradually introduced to the surrounding steppe environment.

Kazakhstan's Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Kairat Abdrakhmanov, said the project is important not only for the conservation of a rare species but also for the restoration of natural steppe ecosystems and biodiversity.

The Przewalski’s horse reintroduction program aims to establish a sustainable population of the endangered species in its natural habitat. The first group of Przewalski’s horses was brought to Kazakhstan in June 2024, followed by a second group in June 2025.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the five Przewalski’s horses were released into the wild in Kazakhstan.