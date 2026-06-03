Kazakh Tazy to shine at World Dog Show 2026

The prestigious event, scheduled for June 3 to 7 at BolognaFiere, is regarded as one of the world's largest canine exhibitions, bringing together breeders, judges and dog enthusiasts from across the globe. The show is expected to welcome thousands of participants and visitors.

For Kazakhstan, Sarbaz's participation carries special significance as the dog will showcase the national breed, the Kazakh Tazy, on one of the most influential international stages in the canine world.

According to the organizers, the World Dog Show is a unique opportunity for breeders to present the results of their work and exchange expertise with leading specialists. ENCI President Dino Muto described the event as “an unmissable event” and “a unique moment of confrontation for breeders who will bring the fruit of their professionalism and passion.”

Experts note that successful performances by Kazakh Tazy dogs at major international exhibitions help strengthen the breed’s global recognition, attract the attention of foreign judges and breeders, and promote Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage and centuries-old hunting traditions.

Participation in the World Dog Show 2026 is seen as another important step toward the international development and wider recognition of the Kazakh Tazy, a breed that has become a symbol of the nation’s nomadic history and identity.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the number of Kazakh Tazy puppies born in Kazakhstan has quadrupled since 2023, according to experts speaking at the Astana Winner 2026 international dog show held in Astana on May 2-3.