Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Over a century of news: Kazinform celebrates 105 years of reporting

For over a century, Kazinform International News Agency has been a trusted source of news on politics, economy, science, healthcare, sports, and culture for audiences in Kazakhstan and around the world. To celebrate this occasion, the agency’s correspondent has prepared a brief overview of its rich history.

2. Kazakhstan should become a digital state over next five years, President

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, chaired a meeting on AI development. He stressed that global competition is toughening. He also said the AI should become the driving force for the development of all sectors. According to President, AI is the basis for innovation development and digital independence of Kazakhstan.

3. Kazakhstan’s diamond market: Challenges and prospects

Diamonds are not only symbols of love and status but also part of a multibillion-dollar economy. However, Kazakhstan plays only a modest role in this sphere. Why has our country yet to integrate into the global diamond system? Is it possible to distinguish a natural stone from a synthetic one? And what risks does a buyer face without a certified appraisal? These questions were explored by a Kazinform News Agency correspondent.

4. Kazakhstan to introduce AI lessons for grade 1-4 students

The project is being rolled out in two stages. The first stage includes introduction to AI at digital literacy lessons for grade 1-4 students. The free Day of AI content, offering 30-60-minute interactive lessons with teacher’s resources and student textbooks, is used. Under stage two, the program will expand to grade 1-12 students, thus fostering advanced AI expertise.

5. IMF data: Kazakhstan leads post-soviet states in GDP per capita

According to the IMF, Kazakhstan’s GDP per capita in 2025 is projected at $14,770, ahead of Russia ($14,260) and Turkmenistan ($13,340). For comparison, China’s figure stands at $13,690. For Kazakhstan, this is a milestone achievement, reflecting faster economic growth and stronger regional standing.

6. Teacher is a key figure in building the country’s future, Kazakh President

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, congratulated the participants on the opening of the traditional August Conference of Kazakhstani Teachers. He stressed that teachers take an active part in strengthening the intellectual potential of our nation and do work of national importance.

7. Yandex launches special projects for Abai’s 180th anniversary

On August 10, Kazakhstan celebrated the 180th anniversary of Abai Kunanbayuly, the nation’s greatest poet. To mark the occasion, Yandex has released several special projects.

8. Starlink internet officially launches in Kazakhstan

This development will allow residents across the country to access high-speed, reliable internet through Starlink’s network of low Earth orbit satellites, operated by SpaceX.

9. Kazakhstan’s playful “J.Lo grasshopper” sales go viral after Almaty concert

During the concert, a grasshopper crawled up the singer’s outfit to her neck, sparking a wave of memes and playful posts. Users began selling random grasshoppers, claiming they were “the very one” from the stage. Some jokingly priced them at 1 million tenge (1,850 USD), while others offered to trade them for an apartment in Almaty.

10. Kazakhstan Open 2025 taekwondo tournament opens in capital Astana

Astana hosted a splashy opening ceremony for the Kazakhstan Open 2025, a G-1 category international ranking taekwondo tournament. During the opening of the event, the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team - Golden Buzzer winners and finalists of America's Got Talent (AGT) Season 16, delivered their trademark high-flying performance.

You can read last week’s 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.