Kazakhstan’s playful “J.Lo grasshopper” sales go viral after Almaty concert

During the concert, a grasshopper crawled up the singer’s outfit to her neck, sparking a wave of memes and playful posts. Users began selling random grasshoppers, claiming they were “the very one” from the stage. Some jokingly priced them at 1 million tenge (1,850 USD), while others offered to trade them for an apartment in Almaty.

J.Lo kept singing without missing a note, then swept the unexpected guest away with a sharp flick of her hand. “He was tickling me,” she smiled to the crowd.

Earlier, it was reported that Jennifer Lopez had sold out her Sunday night concert at the Central Stadium in Almaty.