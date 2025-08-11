Kazakhstan should become a digital state over next five years, President

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Head of the Presidential Administration Aibek Dadebay, members of the Parliament, heads of central state bodies attended the meeting.

Addressing those gathered, the President noted that significant technological changes are taking place in the world due to the rapid development of artificial intelligence. These technologies directly impact the development of all countries. Advanced technologies became a guarantee of national independence, a driving force of economic upturn.

He said Kazakhstan achieved certain progress in AI development. According to the UNCTAD report, the AI market is projected to reach 4.8 trillion US dollars, and its share in the world tech industry will grow from 7 to 29%. He added that it is an unprecedented growth. The AI reveals wide development opportunities.

The Head of State stressed that global competition is toughening.

He also said the AI should become the driving force for the development of all sectors. According to him, AI is the basis for innovation development and digital independence of Kazakhstan.

In the next five years, Kazakhstan should become a digital state. It is a clear goal. Kazakhstan should become a country that fully uses the AI potential. To achieve this high goal, it is essential to define a package program for maintaining the integrity and succession of the country’s efforts and global technological competition and dynamic AI development.

The President assigned the Strategic Planning and Reforms Agency and the Government to develop a system-based document on AI development and digital transformation. It is crucial to attract international companies and reputable experts. The document should be pragmatic and serve as a guide for further work. It should contain a package of certain measures on AI development and its application areas.

He stressed it should be clear and understandable in terms of the implementation of this technology in the economy and the public sector. Its task is to promote the country's competitiveness and the creation of new industries.

