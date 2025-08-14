IMF data: Kazakhstan leads post-soviet states in GDP per capita

Next in the ranking are Georgia ($9,570), Armenia ($8,860), Moldova ($8,260), Belarus ($7,880), Azerbaijan ($7,600), Ukraine ($6,260), Uzbekistan ($3,510), Kyrgyzstan ($2,750), and Tajikistan ($1,430).

Kazakhstan tops the rankings

According to the latest IMF figures, Kazakhstan’s GDP per capita in 2025 is expected to reach an impressive $14,770. This figure is calculated at current prices, taking into account inflation and the present price level, making it a key indicator of economic well-being.

By comparison, Russia, long considered the economic leader of the post-Soviet space, will stand at $14,260, while energy-rich Turkmenistan will reach $13,340. Notably, Kazakhstan has also surpassed China, where GDP per capita is projected at $13,690.

The data highlights a substantial economic gap within the region. Kazakhstan is not only in the lead but is also showing consistent progress, overtaking countries with traditionally strong economies such as Russia and even large global players like China.

Factors behind Kazakhstan’s success

Kazakhstan’s achievement can be attributed to several key factors that have driven steady economic growth and strengthened its position in the region.

The country holds some of the world’s largest reserves of oil, gas, uranium, and other minerals. Exports of energy resources and raw materials remain a central driver of the economy. In recent years, Kazakhstan has worked to diversify its exports by developing processing industries and increasing the share of high value-added products.

The government has pursued consistent reforms aimed at improving the business climate, attracting foreign investment, and developing infrastructure. State programs have helped modernize the economy and boost competitiveness, while investments in sectors such as transport, logistics, and technology have played a significant role.

Spending on education, healthcare, and social infrastructure has raised living standards, which in turn has supported productivity growth and expanded the domestic consumer market.

Kazakhstan’s strategic location in Central Asia makes it a vital link between Europe and Asia. Participation in initiatives like the Belt and Road, along with active cooperation with Russia, China, the European Union, and other partners, has expanded the country’s economic opportunities.

The country also maintains relatively strong macroeconomic stability, reflected in low inflation, a stable national currency (tenge), and a balanced budget. The policies of the National Bank and the government have helped sustain economic resilience even in the face of global challenges.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that IMF projected 3% growth in 2025 in updated outlook.