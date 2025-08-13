Over a century of news: Kazinform celebrates 105 years of reporting

The story of Kazinform began on August 13, 1920, when the Orenburg–Turgay branch of the Russian Telegraph Agency opened its doors. In 1925, it became known as KazROST, and by 1937, it was operating under the name KazTAG within the Council of People’s Commissars of the Kazakh SSR. In 1992, KazTAG was reorganized into the Kazakh State Information Agency, later transformed into the Republican State Enterprise “Kazakh Information Agency” (KazAAG) in 1997.

Collage credit: Kazinform

The early 2000s brought further change: in 2002, the agency became the National Company Kazinform JSC, and in 2004 adopted the parallel Kazakh name “KazAkparat.” Over the years, Kazinform was part of several media holdings and ministries, including the Ministry of Communications and Information and the National Information Holding Arna Media. In 2013, it was restructured as the International Information Agency Kazinform LLP, and in 2019 returned to the joint-stock company format.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Throughout its history, Kazinform was led by some of Kazakhstan’s best media professionals, including Arkady Vyatich-Kirillov, Konstantin Nefyodov, Jusip Altaybayev, Kenesbay Usebayev, Kasym Sharipov, Kakimzhan Kazybayev, Zhumagali Ismagulov, and Amangeldy Akhmetalimov.

Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

Today, Kazinform operates under the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. With its headquarters in Astana, the agency maintains a correspondent network across all regions of Kazakhstan and in key international locations, including Russia, China, Türkiye, Europe, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Jordan.

Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekovв / Kazinform

Kazinform publishes news in Kazakh, Russian, English, Chinese, and Uzbek, with some materials also adapted into Latin and Arabic scripts for the convenience of readers abroad. Its stories reach audiences through major social media platforms such as Instagram, Telegram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

Kazinform’s foreign correspondent network remains unmatched among domestic news agencies, with journalists reporting from Russia, Kyrgyzstan, China, Uzbekistan, Belgium, Azerbaijan, Jordan, Türkiye, the USA, Armenia, and the UK.

Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov/ Kazinform

Over the decades, Kazinform has steadily built an extensive network of international partners. Today, the agency cooperates with 31 leading media organizations from 18 countries.

Among them are Saudi Press Agency (Saudi Arabia), Al-Jazeera and QNA (Qatar), Yonhap (South Korea), TPS (Israel), Armenpress (Armenia), Azertac and Trend (Azerbaijan), WAM (UAE), Montsame (Mongolia), TASS and BRICS TV (Russia), Khovar (Tajikistan), UzA (Uzbekistan), Petra and Middle East Jordan University (Jordan), Kabar (Kyrgyzstan), BelTA (Belarus), Agenzia Nova (Italy), Fakti.bg and BTA (Bulgaria), China Media Group and People’s Daily (China), UNA (Union of OIC News Agencies), OANA (Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies), Kyodo (Japan), TASR (Slovenia), ANI (India), MIPP (Russia), and IRNA (Iran).