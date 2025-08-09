Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Tokayev, Putin discussed Ukrainian settlement, says Kazakh President's press secretary

Special attention was placed to the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. Vladimir Putin informed in detail about the outcomes of the talks with U.S. President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the preliminary agreements reached and noted that Kazakhstan initially advocated for a peace formula to end military activities, said the Press Secretary Ruslan Zheldibay.

2. Kazakhstan’s first NPP construction works kick off

The works at the country’s first-ever nuclear power plant construction site officially kicked off near the village of Ulken in Almaty region. A model of the Novovoronezh NPP has been installed at the construction site. It features energy block No.6, the world’s first generation III+ energy block.

3. Voices of landlocked developing countries must be louder – President Tokayev

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has addressed the 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries. According to the Kazakh President, limited regional transport links remain a major challenge for landlocked countries, which entails a number of economic challenges, including high transit and trade costs, and vulnerability to geopolitical factors.

4. Kazakhstan can build on its natural resource expertise to develop critical raw materials - EBRD President

In an exclusive interview with Kazinform, EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso discusses the bank’s engagement in the country and broader Central Asia. The discussion covers support for Kazakhstan’s sustainable development, economic inclusion, and cross-border cooperation.

5. Almaty city holds memorial service for late pilot and cosmonaut Talgat Mussabayev

Family members, close friends, and colleagues, as well as prominent public and government figures, gathered to pay last respects. Among those who attended were fellow cosmonauts Toktar Aubakirov and Aidyn Aimbetov.

6. Tokayev visits pavilions of Central Asian countries at UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries

The exhibition featured Turkmen, Kyrgyz and Uzbekistan pavilions, presenting the rich cultural heritage and hospitable spirit of the region’s nations. The Kazakhstani exposition showcasing the national traditions drew attention among visitors. It featured Kazakh yurts, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.

7. Kiz Jibek perfume by ethnic Kazakh born in China debuts in Paris

Nurjhan Tolegen, an ethnic Kazakh born in the Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture in China and now living in Paris, launched a new project with deep reverence for Kazakh culture. He released a new perfume Kiz Jibek under the Tolegen Paris brand on the market of the capital of France.

8. International exhibition in Turkistan to shed light on traditional crafts

An international exhibition titled Turkistan – the city of craftsmen will be held there in line with the Kazakh President’s task to develop tourism infrastructure, promote national culture and boost domestic tourism. It will be held in the territory of the new Center for Craftsmanship, the large tourist cluster under construction in the cultural and spiritual center of the region.

9. Art School worth KZT 2 bln to be built in Kazakhstan’s Abai region

The city of Shymkent will construct a new cultural and educational facility in Abai region to commemorate the 180th anniversary of Abai. The new Art School will cover an area of up to 5,000 square meters. The school is expected to boost the creative potential of the youth and be a modern center for additional education.

10. Kazakhstani athletes and coaches receive awards for Winter Asian Games achievements

In accordance with the directive of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to reward athletes who have achieved high results on the international stage, the Government has allocated 372.6 million tenge for this purpose.

