Yandex launches special projects for Abai’s 180th anniversary
13:22, 12 August 2025
On August 10, Kazakhstan celebrated the 180th anniversary of Abai Kunanbayuly, the nation’s greatest poet. To mark the occasion, Yandex has released several special projects, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Yandex Music invites listeners to enjoy songs based on Abai’s poetry.
While Yandex Books offers his works in Kazakh, including ‘Words of Edification’ (‘Qara Sozder’), essays, poems such as ‘Asempaz bolma arnege’ and ‘Gylym tappai maktanba’, as well as the poet’s most popular epics.
