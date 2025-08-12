EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Yandex launches special projects for Abai’s 180th anniversary

    13:22, 12 August 2025

    On August 10, Kazakhstan celebrated the 180th anniversary of Abai Kunanbayuly, the nation’s greatest poet. To mark the occasion, Yandex has released several special projects, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Yandex, Abai
    Photo credit: Screenshot Y.Music

    Yandex Music invites listeners to enjoy songs based on Abai’s poetry.

    Yandex, Abai
    Photo credit: Screenshot Y.Music

    While Yandex Books offers his works in Kazakh, including ‘Words of Edification’ (‘Qara Sozder’), essays, poems such as ‘Asempaz bolma arnege’ and ‘Gylym tappai maktanba’, as well as the poet’s most popular epics.

    Yandex, Abai
    Photo credit: Screenshot Yandex Books

    Earlier, Kazinform shared the story of Abai Kunanbayuly’s life, his legacy, and his contribution to Kazakh literature and global culture.

    Abai Entertainment Culture Cultural Heritage Kazakhstan
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All