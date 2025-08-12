Yandex launches special projects for Abai’s 180th anniversary

Yandex Music invites listeners to enjoy songs based on Abai’s poetry.

Photo credit: Screenshot Y.Music

While Yandex Books offers his works in Kazakh, including ‘Words of Edification’ (‘Qara Sozder’), essays, poems such as ‘Asempaz bolma arnege’ and ‘Gylym tappai maktanba’, as well as the poet’s most popular epics.

Photo credit: Screenshot Yandex Books

Earlier, Kazinform shared the story of Abai Kunanbayuly’s life, his legacy, and his contribution to Kazakh literature and global culture.