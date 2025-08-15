Teacher is a key figure in building the country’s future, Kazakh President

The President said today’s meeting, devoted to quality education and decent upbringings of the growing generation, is of great importance.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed sincere gratitude to teachers, highlighting that the teacher is a key figure in building the future of the country. He stressed that teachers take an active part in strengthening the intellectual potential of our nation and do work of national importance.

As earlier reported, the plenary session of the annual August Conference of Kazakhstani Teachers with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Deputy Prime Minister Yermek Kosherbayev has kicked off in Astana.