Kazakhstan to introduce AI lessons for grade 1-4 students

As Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Minister Zhaslan Madiyev said, the project is being rolled out in two stages.

The first stage includes introduction to AI at digital literacy lessons for grade 1-4 students. The free Day of AI content, offering 30-60-minute interactive lessons with teacher’s resources and student textbooks, is used. The content will be available in Kazakh and Russian languages, said Madiyev.

Under stage two, the program will expand to grade 1-12 students, thus fostering advanced AI expertise.

In this regard, the Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Ministry urged the Enlightenment Ministry to make Day of AI a mandatory subject.

