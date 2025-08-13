Starlink internet officially launches in Kazakhstan

This development will allow residents across the country to access high-speed, reliable internet through Starlink’s network of low Earth orbit satellites, operated by SpaceX.

On June 12, 2025, the Ministry and Starlink signed an agreement ensuring the company’s commitment to comply with the laws of Kazakhstan in delivering its services.

Starlink technology provides stable connectivity even in the most remote and hard-to-reach areas, expanding access to modern digital services for the population.

“Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency internet is now available in Kazakhstan!” the company announced on its official X (formerly Twitter) page.

Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev emphasized the collaborative efforts that led to the launch:

“For the past year, we have been working to align the positions of Starlink with Kazakhstan’s government agencies and regulators. Today, Starlink has added Kazakhstan to its official coverage map. Special thanks to Elon Musk @elonmusk and the entire Starlink team @Starlink for their efficient work and collaboration — a truly dream team.”

