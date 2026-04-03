14 Olympic shooting quotas to be contested in Kazakhstan

Under the decision, a total of 54 quota places allocated to Asia will be distributed across five Asian Championships between 2027 and 2028.

Following approval by the ASC Executive Committee, and in line with the Olympic qualification system, these championships will serve as official continental qualifiers for Asian athletes aiming to secure spots at the Olympic Games.

The largest share of quota places for Asian athletes—20—will be contested at the 17th Asian Shooting Championship in 2028 in Qatar. Meanwhile, 14 Olympic quota places in rifle and pistol shooting will be up for grabs at the Asian Championship in Shymkent, also scheduled for 2028.

Eight quota places in shotgun shooting will be awarded at the 2028 continental championship in Kuwait, while another eight in rifle and pistol shooting will go to top performers at the 2027 Asian Championship in New Delhi, India.

For the first time, Olympic quota places will also be awarded at the 2027 Asian Shooting Championship in Xi’an, China, where four quota spots will be distributed.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that kazakh athletes selected for the International Olympic Committee’s Individual Scholarship Program ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles have received their first payment of $2,500.