Draft Laws on President and Khalyk Kenesi to be submitted for Head of State's review in April

The respective order was issued in the furtherance of the Presidential Decree of March 17, "On measures to implement the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan," which was adopted following the nationwide referendum on March 15, 2026. Structural divisions have been directed to ensure the full and timely execution of the document.

According to the order, the Presidential Administration will prepare drafts of constitutional laws "On the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan" and "On Qazaqstan Khalyk Kenesi (People’s Council of Kazakhstan)" by April 30 for the Head of State’s consideration.

Within the same timeframe, the Government is required to submit draft laws "On the Status of the Capital of the Republic of Kazakhstan" and "On Administrative-Territorial Structure" to the Majilis of Parliament.

Furthermore, the Government, along with central and local state bodies, is to align all existing normative legal acts with the new Constitution of Kazakhstan by July 1.

The State Legal Department of the Presidential Administration is entrusted with overseeing the implementation of the mentioned instructions.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree enacting the new Constitution.

It is worth noting that the new Constitution will formally take effect on July 1.