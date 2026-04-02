Kazakhstan to build geological cluster with geoanalytics lab

This initiative aims at establishing a large geological cluster that will include not only a laboratory, but also a thermal storage facility, museum, and training classrooms to enhance professional skills in the sector.

He noted that with growing investor interest in exploration, there is a high demand for laboratory research, prompting systematic work to build the necessary infrastructure. Project design and land allocation for the cluster are expected to begin this year.

The Vice Minister noted that some facilities are already operational, outlining a modern laboratory complex in Ulytau, built by Kazakhmys, that meets current safety standards and supports essential research, and a thermal storage facility located in one of the cities of Kazakhstan.

Notably, Kazakhstan and Croatia signed a contract for hydrocarbon exploration and production at the Shygys block in Aktobe region as part of the Geoscience & Exploration Central Asia international forum.