Kazakhstan may start rare metals mining in Rwanda and Afghanistan
Tau-Ken Samruk National Company is conducting laboratory studies of mineral samples from Rwanda and Afghanistan, Kazakh Industry and Construction Vice Minister Iran Sharkhan announced on the sidelines of the Geoscience & Exploration Central Asia 2026 forum, Qazinform News Agency reports.
He said that both countries have significant resource potential. Current efforts are focused on analyzing the legal and regulatory frameworks and confirming the geological prospects.
He revealed that corresponding samples have already been collected, with laboratory testing underway. The studies cover base metals, rare metals (RM), and rare earth elements (REE).
He noted testing is underway at the grounds of Tau Ken Samruk and laboratories in Karaganda region.
He also added that if results confirm geological potential, then the more detailed information will be available.
Notably, major mining companies invested nearly 150B tenge in science in Kazakhstan.