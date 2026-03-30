March 26 may become International Aral Sea Day

Serik Bekmaganbetov, Deputy Chairman of IFAS Executive Committee, noted that this is the third meeting at the Deputy Prime Minister level held during Kazakhstan’s chairmanship. Among the key agenda items is the adoption of the decision to establish a new international date.

“We also plan to designate March 26 as International Aral Sea Day, along with recognition of the Amudarya and Syrdarya rivers. This date is symbolic. The fund marks its 33rd anniversary this month, and March already hosts several water-related observances, including World Water Day, International Glaciers Day, and river days for the Danube and Volga. If adopted, this decision would be historic, coming 33 years after the Fund’s establishment,” Bekmaganbetov noted.

The initiative is not new.

“This matter was first discussed at the Fund’s previous board meeting on October 10, last year, in Astana, when the decision to refine the initiative was taken. We have agreed this with basin countries, and if all goes well, we hope that Board members and Deputy Prime Ministers will endorse this decision,” said Serik Bekmaganbetov.

Earlier, Olzhas Bektenov, Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister, held a meeting with the IFAS Board members.

The meeting examined issues related to further development of regional cooperation in the water sector, improving the Fund’s operational efficiency, and preparing for the Council of Heads of State – founders of IFAS – meeting scheduled for April 22 this year in Astana.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported that PM Bektenov had discussed water cooperation at a meeting with IFAS Board members.