11th grader from Kazakhstan becomes first in Central Asia to obtain Google grant

The program is backed by Y Combinator, widely regarded as the most prestigious startup accelerator in the world.

Igor independently developed the startup TabAI - an AI-powered assistant that analyzes a user’s digital activity, helps structure tasks, and manage workflows. The product is designed to combat multitasking and information overload. TabAI’s global user base has reached approximately 20,000.

Garnering international attention, the startup has secured 35,000 US dollars in angel funding and a Google grant for infrastructure expansion.

The Y Combinator team invited Igor to their YC Startup School in the Silicon Valley and covered all costs, including travel, lodging, and tuition, making a special exception to their age policy.

Additionally, Igor became an official ambassador for Cursor - one of the fastest-growing startups in the field of artificial intelligence. In this role, he will contribute to the developer community in Kazakhstan and Central Asia, organizing hackathons, meetups, and educational events.

Igor shared his plans to continue developing the product, participate in international acceleration programs, and apply to the main Y Combinator selection.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan installs over 300 industrial robots in 2025.