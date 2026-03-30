First brown bears wake from hibernation in Almaty reserve
In the Almaty State Nature Reserve, brown bears typically wake from hibernation between late February and mid-March. In 2026, camera traps recorded their first appearance on March 13, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.
According to the committee, brown bears can be found in nearly all major gorges of the reserve, inhabiting elevations from 1,200 to 3,500 meters above sea level, including mixed deciduous and coniferous spruce forests, as well as subalpine and alpine zones.
“In spring, as a result of deep snow cover in the mountains, bears tend to move more often along southern slopes than northern ones, since snow melts earlier on sunlit slopes, creating better conditions for foraging,” the Forestry and Wildlife Committee added.
As Qazinform previously reported, four tigers and eight kulans are to be brought to Kazakhstan in 2026.