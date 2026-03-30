First brown bears wake from hibernation in Almaty reserve

According to the committee, brown bears can be found in nearly all major gorges of the reserve, inhabiting elevations from 1,200 to 3,500 meters above sea level, including mixed deciduous and coniferous spruce forests, as well as subalpine and alpine zones.

“In spring, as a result of deep snow cover in the mountains, bears tend to move more often along southern slopes than northern ones, since snow melts earlier on sunlit slopes, creating better conditions for foraging,” the Forestry and Wildlife Committee added.

As Qazinform previously reported, four tigers and eight kulans are to be brought to Kazakhstan in 2026.