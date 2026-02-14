Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

Draft of new Constitution of Kazakhstan released

Kazakhstan has released the draft of its new Constitution, with a nationwide referendum scheduled for March 15, 2026. The reform, initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aims to establish a unicameral parliament and modernize the political system, incorporating input from citizens, experts, and legal scholars.

Kazakhstan and World Bank outline new 2026–2031 Partnership Framework

The key priorities outlined in the draft strategy include development of transport and digital connectivity, advancing the climate agenda, improving services in the water and energy sectors, strengthening financial markets and stimulating private investment, and expanding use of renewable energy sources. The World Bank expressed readiness to provide up to 1 billion US dollars annually over six years.

Up to 12 million people to vote in Kazakh constitutional referendum

A total of 10,413 polling locations will be set up nationwide during the referendum. They are 9,779 polling sites for citizens with permanent place of residence, 634 for temporary-registered citizens, including 82 in 64 countries. According to the Commission’s voter list, 12,416,759 people are eligible to cast their ballots.

Kazakhstan’s results on Day 6 of Winter Olympics

Through the sixth day of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina, Kazakhstan has yet to win a medal. Highlights included Nadezhda Morozova finishing 10th in the women’s 5,000 meters speed skating, while Pavel Kolmakov placed 16th in men’s moguls, Aleksandra Skorokhodova debuted with 25th in alpine skiing super-G, and Kazakh cross-country skiers finished outside the top 60.

Kazakhstan approaches 100% digitalization of geological materials

Kazakhstan is advancing a national program to fully digitize its geological data, with nearly 4.7 million items already converted, covering 97.5% of primary geological information. The effort, expected to be completed by the end of 2026, aims to improve transparency, accessibility, and support advanced analytical tools including artificial intelligence.

Proton-M rocket with weather satellite successfully launched from Kazakhstan's Baikonur

On February 12, 2026, Kazakhstan’s Baikonur Cosmodrome successfully launched a Proton-M rocket carrying the meteorological satellite Elektro-L No. 5. The two-ton satellite is expected to reach its designated orbit of nearly 36,000 kilometers after six hours and has a planned operational lifespan of 10 years.

Mikhail Shaidorov claims Kazakhstan’s first gold medal at the Winter Olympics since 1994

Day 7 at Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics saw Mikhail Shaidorov win the men’s figure skating gold, and Kazakhstan’s first gold in 32 years.

Kazakhstan’s Satpayev takes gold at Asian Championships in Delhi

Kazakhstan’s Islam Satpayev won gold in the 50-meter rifle prone event at the Asian Shooting Championship in New Delhi, with fellow Kazakh Nikita Shakhtorin taking silver. On the same day, Nikita Chiryukin earned silver in the 25-meter rapid fire pistol event.

Kazakh Grandmaster wins International Tournament in India

Alisher Suleymenov from Pavlodar won the First Chola Chess International GM Norm Round Robin Tournament 2026 in Chennai, India. With four wins and four draws, he collected six points to finish half a point ahead of his nearest rivals. His tournament performance rating reached 2599, earning him an additional 11.9 rating points.

Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestlers pocket 6 medals in Croatia

Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestlers won 6 medals at an international tournament in Zagreb, Croatia, claiming 1 silver and 5 bronze. Islam Yevloyev earned silver in the 97 kg category, while Yerbol Kamaliyev, Amangali Bekbolatov (60 kg), Almatbek Amanbek (72 kg), Ibragim Magomadov (82 kg), and Olzhas Syrlybay (130 kg) took bronze.

Victory and setback: Contrasting results for Kazakhstan’s tennis stars

Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik advanced to the round of eight at the ATP 500 tournament in the Netherlands with a three-set win over Jan-Lennard Struff, while Elena Rybakina was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 tournament in Doha by Victoria Mboko. Bublik will next face Jaume Munar, and Rybakina now prepares for the WTA 1000 event in Dubai.

