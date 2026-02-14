Figure skater Mikhail Shaidorov wins Kazakhstan’s first gold at Winter Olympics 2026
Mikhail Shaidorov won the men’s figure skating gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics, and the country’s first gold in 32 years, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Shaidorov delivered a flawless performance of his spectacular and captivating free skate program set to the Italian song Confessa and music from the film The Fifth Element, featuring vocals by Dimash Qudaibergen.
The Kazakhstani athlete scored 198.64 points for the free skate and 291.58 points overall, bringing Team Kazakhstan its first gold medal at the Winter Olympics 2026 in Italy.
Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama and Shun Sato came in second and third, respectively.
Kazakhstan won its first Winter Olympic gold medal since 1994.
