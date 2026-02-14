EN
    Figure skater Mikhail Shaidorov wins Kazakhstan’s first gold at Winter Olympics 2026

    07:15, 14 February 2026

    Mikhail Shaidorov won the men’s figure skating gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics, and the country’s first gold in 32 years, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Sali Sabyrov

    Shaidorov delivered a flawless performance of his spectacular and captivating free skate program set to the Italian song Confessa and music from the film The Fifth Element, featuring vocals by Dimash Qudaibergen.

    Photo credit: Sali Sabyrov

    The Kazakhstani athlete scored 198.64 points for the free skate and 291.58 points overall, bringing Team Kazakhstan its first gold medal at the Winter Olympics 2026 in Italy. 

    Photo credit: Sail Sabyrov

    Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama and Shun Sato came in second and third, respectively.

    Kazakhstan won its first Winter Olympic gold medal since 1994.

    Previously, Qazinform reported the online editors of Vogue Italia have described the 2026 Olympic Games as among the most fashionable in history and compiled a feature showcasing the most striking athlete looks. 

