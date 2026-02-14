Figure skater Mikhail Shaidorov wins Kazakhstan’s first gold at Winter Olympics 2026

Shaidorov delivered a flawless performance of his spectacular and captivating free skate program set to the Italian song Confessa and music from the film The Fifth Element, featuring vocals by Dimash Qudaibergen.

Photo credit: Sali Sabyrov

The Kazakhstani athlete scored 198.64 points for the free skate and 291.58 points overall, bringing Team Kazakhstan its first gold medal at the Winter Olympics 2026 in Italy.

Photo credit: Sail Sabyrov

Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama and Shun Sato came in second and third, respectively.

Kazakhstan won its first Winter Olympic gold medal since 1994.

