Kazakhstan’s results on Day 6 of Winter Olympics

Nadezhda Morozova delivered the day’s highlight with a 10th-place finish in the women’s 5,000 meters in speed skating. It marked her second top-ten result of the Games, and she notably placed ahead of Czech three-time Olympic champion Martina Sablikova.

The men’s individual moguls brought less encouraging news. World Championship medalist Pavel Kolmakov was unable to fully execute his program on the challenging course and jumps, ending the competition in 16th place. By comparison, he finished seventh at the Beijing 2022 Olympics.

Aleksandra Skorokhodova marked her Olympic debut in the alpine skiing super-G at Milano Cortina 2026, crossing the finish line to secure 25th place.

In cross-country skiing, Olympic medals were contested in the women’s 10 km individual start race in the free technique.

Nadezhda Stepashkina finished 63rd, Xeniya Shalygina placed 71st, Darya Ryazhko came 75th, and Anna Melnik finished 81st.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Shaidorov has finished fifth in the men’s figure skating short program at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.