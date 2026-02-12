Proton-M rocket with weather satellite successfully launched from Kazakhstan's Baikonur

The launch took place on schedule at 01:52 pm Astana time from Launch Pad 81 at Baikonur and was aired live on social media accounts of Roscosmos.

The launch was carried out in standard mode. After the separation of the rocket’s three stages, the DM upper stage with the satellite separated ten minutes after liftoff.

After six hours of flight, the satellite will separate and enter its designated orbit at an altitude of nearly 36,000 kilometers.

The weather satellite has a mass of more than two tons and a guaranteed operational lifespan of 10 years.