Victory and setback: Contrasting results for Kazakhstan’s tennis stars

Competing at this week’s ATP 500 tournament in the Netherlands, world No. 10 Alexander Bublik faced Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff in the round of 16. Entering the match as the favorite, the Kazakhstani tennis player claimed a three-set victory, 7–6, 4–6, 6–3.

He will next take on Spain’s Jaume Munar.

Meanwhile, top seed Elena Rybakina’s run at the WTA 1000 tournament in Doha ended in the quarterfinals, where the world No. 3 was edged in three sets by world No. 13 Victoria Mboko of Canada, 5–7, 6–4, 4–6.

Rybakina will retain her No. 3 spot in next week’s WTA rankings, although reaching the final in Doha might have lifted her to second place. She now turns her focus to the WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai, which gets underway on Sunday.

