Kazakhstan’s Satpayev takes gold at Asian Championships in Delhi

The Kazakh shooter claimed gold in the 50-meter rifle prone event, while his compatriot Nikita Shakhtorin finished second to secure the silver medal in the same discipline.

On the same day of competition, Nikita Chiryukin added another silver medal, finishing second in the 25-meter rapid fire pistol event.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Yevgeniy Fedorov has claimed victory in the 154.4 km road race, finishing ahead of the peloton at the Asian Road Cycling Championships in Al-Qassim, Saudi Arabia.