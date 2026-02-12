EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan’s Satpayev takes gold at Asian Championships in Delhi

    15:56, 12 February 2026

    Islam Satpayev, a bronze medalist at the Paris 2024 Olympics, claimed gold at the Asian Shooting Championship in New Delhi, India, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan’s Satpayev takes gold at Asian Championships in Delhi
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    The Kazakh shooter claimed gold in the 50-meter rifle prone event, while his compatriot Nikita Shakhtorin finished second to secure the silver medal in the same discipline.

    On the same day of competition, Nikita Chiryukin added another silver medal, finishing second in the 25-meter rapid fire pistol event.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Yevgeniy Fedorov has claimed victory in the 154.4 km road race, finishing ahead of the peloton at the Asian Road Cycling Championships in Al-Qassim, Saudi Arabia.

    Sport Kazakhstan India
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All