Up to 12 million people to vote in Kazakh constitutional referendum

Aimanakumov said the Central Election Commission has drawn up eight key documents for the March 15 referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution.

A total of 10,413 polling locations will be set up nationwide during the referendum. They are 9,779 polling sites for citizens with permanent place of residence, 634 for temporary-registered citizens, including 82 in 64 countries.

According to the Commission’s voter list, 12,416,759 people are eligible to cast their ballots.

"The Central Election Commission and lower-level commissions will ensure that the legality, transparency and correctness of the referendum process," he added.

The Commission’s another member Mikhail Bortnik revealed the estimated cost for the republican referendum on March 15, 2026.

According to preliminary estimates, the Kazakh constitutional referendum will cost 20.8 billion tenge, which the country will seek from the Government reserve.

"75 percent of the total cost of the conduct of the referendum will be used to pay precinct officials, who will be stationed at polling locations," added Bortnik.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Constitutional Reform Commission has published the draft of the new Constitution of Kazakhstan.