Kazakhstan approaches 100% digitalization of geological materials

The ministry noted that the digitalization of geological data paves the way for advanced digital and analytical tools, including artificial intelligence technologies, while also increasing the transparency and accessibility of information for the state, investors, and the professional community.

A total of 66,180 secondary geological reports have already been structured, with their introductory volumes published on the Unified Subsoil Use Platform. Interested users can view the general materials online at no cost, eliminating the need to access physical archives.

Nearly 4.7 million items have now been digitized, bringing coverage of primary geological information to 97.5%.

Specifically, the following volumes have been converted into digital format:

2,728,620 items in 2023–2024;

1,969,216 items in 2025.

The total volume of priority primary geological information stored in archives stands at approximately five million items. These subsoil data are currently preserved in various formats, including paper documents, graphic materials, magnetic tapes, and cartridges.

Digitalization is set to be finalized by the end of 2026, achieving complete coverage of archival records.

