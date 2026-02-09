EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestlers pocket 6 medals in Croatia

    11:48, 9 February 2026

    An international ranking wrestling tournament wrapped up in Zagreb, Croatia, Qazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestlers pocket 6 medals in Croatia
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    On the final day of competition, Kazakh athletes secured one silver and five bronze medals.

    Competing in the 97 kg weight category, Islam Yevloyev advanced to the final and claimed the silver medal.

    Bronze medals were won by Yerbol Kamaliyev, Amangali Bekbolatov (60 kg), Almatbek Amanbek (72 kg), Ibragim Magomadov (82 kg), and Olzhas Syrlybay (130 kg).

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that XDS Astana Team rider Henok Mulubrhan has taken second place on Stage 2 of the multi-day Tour of Oman.

    Wrestling Sport Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All