Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestlers pocket 6 medals in Croatia

On the final day of competition, Kazakh athletes secured one silver and five bronze medals.

Competing in the 97 kg weight category, Islam Yevloyev advanced to the final and claimed the silver medal.

Bronze medals were won by Yerbol Kamaliyev, Amangali Bekbolatov (60 kg), Almatbek Amanbek (72 kg), Ibragim Magomadov (82 kg), and Olzhas Syrlybay (130 kg).

