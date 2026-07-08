Kazakhstan tops Central Asia in 2026 passport index rankings

Kazakhstan ranked between the Maldives and Belarus in the overall standings. For comparison, Uzbekistan placed 123rd, Kyrgyzstan 127th, Tajikistan 140th, and Turkmenistan 144th.

According to the study, Kazakhstani citizens can visit 48 countries visa-free. Simplified entry or visa-on-arrival is available for several destinations, including China, Belarus, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Andorra.

However, for travel to approximately 85 countries — including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Japan — Kazakhstanis need to obtain a visa.

The index authors assess not only the number of accessible travel destinations but also other factors influencing the "power of citizenship": investment attractiveness and quality of life.

By these criteria, Kazakhstan ranked 112th in Enhanced Mobility, 61st in Investment Potential, and 112th in Quality of Life. The country's strongest indicator was the investment component.

Sweden topped the global ranking, followed by Switzerland, Finland, and Germany. Denmark and the Netherlands share the fifth spot.

Kazakhstan remains Central Asia's leader in passport strength, maintaining its position amid expanding international ties and growing investment potential.

The Global Passport Index 2026, which covers 197 countries and territories, ranks passports based on 14 indicators across three categories: international mobility, investment potential, and quality of life.

Qazinform News Agency previously reported that Kazakhstan had climbed to 57th place in the 2026 Henley Passport Index.