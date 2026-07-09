Jackie Chan arrives in Almaty for 'Armour of God: Ultimatum' filming launch

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva, Almaty Mayor Darkhan Satybaldy, Almaty Region Governor Marat Sultangaziyev, as well as representatives of the Kazakh and international film industries.

During the event, Jackie Chan met with talented young artists from Almaty and young filmmakers — graduates of Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts. He wished them success in their creative endeavors and emphasized the importance of constant development and passion for their craft. As a memento of the meeting, the children presented the famous actor with portraits they had drawn of him.

Welcoming the guest, the Deputy Prime Minister expressed gratitude for his contribution to the development of Kazakh-Chinese relations.

"Thank you for promoting Kazakhstan's culture on the world stage and strengthening cultural and people-to-people ties between our countries. I wish you new creative accomplishments and success in the upcoming filming," Aida Balayeva said.

The highlight of the event was a commemorative photo with a traditional film plate — the universally recognized symbol of the start of production — marking the official launch of the film.

Photo source: gov.kz

The project is being implemented with the support of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Culture and Information and China Film Group Corporation. The production is being carried out by the Kazakh company Salem Entertainment and the Hong Kong-based company Billion Target.

Production will take place in Kazakhstan from July to October 2026 under the helm of Kazakhstani director Robert Kun. The film is aimed at wide international distribution. The main filming locations will be Almaty, the Almaty region, and the Mangistau region.

Photo source: gov.kz

Photo source: gov.kz

The project is of strategic and image-building importance for Kazakhstan. Earlier, filming of Armour of God 4: Ultimatum with Jackie Chan began in the Mangistau region. The first footage of the international project has already been shot against the region's unique natural landscapes.