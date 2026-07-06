Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends Capital City Day greetings to Kazakhstanis

It is in Astana that the heart of sovereign Kazakhstan beats. Our capital is a symbol of the country's independence and a center of the nation's creative energy as it looks toward the future. It is in this city that all the landmark decisions shaping the destiny of our people are made, the Kazakh president wrote in his congratulatory message.

President Tokayev said: “Astana has become a driving force behind major historical developments. Our capital has earned the status of a "smart city," where advanced governance systems have been introduced.”

He highlighted that new parks, public squares, and children's playgrounds had been created for the benefit of Astana's residents and visitors alike.

It is symbolic that, on the eve of Capital City Day, the People's Constitution entered into force, opening a new and historic chapter in the chronicle of our state. This truly historic event marked the modernization of the country's key institutions of government and society, said Tokayev.

The new Constitutional Law on the Status of the Capital has strengthened Astana's leading role as the country's political, administrative, economic, and cultural center, reaffirming its special importance for Kazakhstan's continued development, he added.

Astana's international standing is also steadily growing, as the city increasingly serves as a venue where decisions are made on the most pressing issues of regional and global politics. The capital is destined to become a vivid example of the implementation of a new civic ethic based on the fundamental principles of responsible citizenship, the values of "Law and Order," and the "Taza Qazaqstan" initiative, wrote Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Kazakh president said he is assured that the capital will continue to prosper and remain at the forefront of building a Just Kazakhstan.

To mark Capital City Day on July 6, a Qazinform News Agency correspondent highlights seven fascinating facts about Astana that may surprise first-time visitors.