Chilean fans celebrate Dimash's first visit to Chile with musical gift

The project brought together 27 Dears from different cities across Chile. To showcase the country’s natural beauty, filming took place in several picturesque locations, including Viña del Mar, Santiago, Temuco, and the famous Laja Falls near the city of Los Angeles.

As a tribute to the diversity of Dimash’s artistry, the participants performed four songs in different languages: Chinese, Japanese, Russian, and Kazakh. The multilingual selection reflects the international spirit of the singer’s music, which continues to unite fans around the world.

“This project is our gift and a token of gratitude in celebration of Dimash’s first visit to Chile. We hope he will feel the warmth, excitement, and joy with which we are looking forward to welcoming him to our country,” the Chilean Dears shared.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Dimash’s fan community, New York Dears, had received a Certificate of Appreciation from the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in New York.