Constitutional reforms strengthen investor confidence in Kazakhstan, US expert says

According to Temnyсky, the changes represent one of the most significant transformations of Kazakhstan's political system since the country gained independence.

"The vice-president will be appointed by the president rather than elected. In addition, the president retains the authority to dissolve parliament. These changes are intended more to streamline the country's institutional architecture than to expand the powers of the executive branch," Mark Temnyсky said.

The expert believes the constitutional changes should be viewed primarily as a process of institutional modernization aimed at improving the efficiency and resilience of public governance.

In his view, the success of the reforms will depend less on the creation of new institutions and more on how effectively they are implemented in practice.

Temnyсky also noted that a more structured legislative system and an established mechanism for political continuity through the office of the vice-president could make state governance more predictable. This is particularly important for Kazakhstan as it strengthens its position as a stable hub for trade, energy and the production of critical minerals along the Middle Corridor.

"Such predictability is likely to be viewed positively by foreign investors and international partners seeking stability in a region where questions of political succession have historically been a source of uncertainty," the expert said.

According to Temnyсky, Kazakhstan's more predictable institutional framework is also likely to be viewed favorably in the United States, where stability in Central Asia has long been regarded as important given the region's role in the production of critical minerals, the diversification of energy routes and the development of the Middle Corridor linking Europe and Asia.

The expert believes the reforms reinforce Kazakhstan's balanced foreign policy, enabling the country to maintain constructive relations with the United States, the European Union, Russia and China simultaneously. In his view, a clearer and more consistent institutional framework makes Kazakhstan a more attractive long-term partner for American businesses and investors.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the constitutional reform opens a new stage of Kazakhstan's political modernization, according to a British expert.