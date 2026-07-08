Kazakhstan unveils national pavilion at AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva

Located at the Palexpo exhibition center, the pavilion showcases Kazakhstan's digital ecosystem, highlighting the country's digital transformation achieved over more than 25 years. The exhibition is divided into three thematic zones.

Innovation Cluster

The Innovation Cluster exhibit presents Astana Hub as Kazakhstan's largest innovation ecosystem. Its key advantage for resident companies is a zero-rate tax regime. The display also highlights the country's Digital Nomad Visa, Digital Nomad Residency Program, simplified visa and employment procedures, as well as dedicated work and living spaces for residents.

GovTech

Prepared by the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development in collaboration with the National Supercomputing Cluster, the GovTech exhibit demonstrates Kazakhstan's government digital services architecture, showcasing a data-driven, AI-powered public sector.

The display highlights several key achievements, including:

• Classification in Group A of the World Bank's GovTech Maturity Index;

• 24th place in the United Nations E-Government Development Index;

• First place for the Smart Data Ulttyq project as the world's leading big data analytics initiative;

• More than 1,300 government services available online;

• Over 450 AI agents operating on the National Artificial Intelligence Platform;

• 120 integrated government databases.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Data Center Valley

The KT-TELECOM exhibit presents the Data Center Valley project as Kazakhstan's hyperscale AI infrastructure platform. The project is designed to deliver up to one gigawatt of capacity and is strategically located near one of the country's largest energy hubs.

According to the official list of exhibitors at the AI for Good Global Summit 2026, Kazakhstan's pavilion is registered under the Kazakhstan Pavilion section, featuring participation from Astana Hub (Autonomous Cluster Fund) and KT-TELECOM LLP.

The national pavilion was visited by Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

The ITU is the United Nations' specialized agency for information and communication technologies. Established in 1865 as the International Telegraph Union, it is the world's oldest intergovernmental organization. Its headquarters are located in Geneva.

Bogdan-Martin noted that cooperation between the ITU and Kazakhstan continues to expand in the fields of artificial intelligence governance and other areas of digital development.

She added Kazakhstan's national pavilion at the exhibition is further evidence that the ITU and Kazakhstan are strengthening their cooperation across the full spectrum of digital issues.

According to the United Nations E-Government Development Index, Kazakhstan ranks 24th globally and is among the top 10 countries in the Online Services Index. Today, around 93% of government services are delivered to citizens and businesses through a unified mobile super app, free of charge and without exception.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan showcases its digital civil service experience at the UN Global Dialogue on AI.