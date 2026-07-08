Kazakhstan's IT services market hits record ₸2.9 trillion in 2025

This is 1.7 times higher than the previous year's figure of 1.7 trillion tenge, according to the Bureau of National Statistics.

Since 2021, when the Bureau began publishing statistical data on the IT services market, the sector has grown 4.6-fold. The growth is attributed to rising demand for digital solutions and the active development of the IT sector in Kazakhstan's economy.

Domestic vs. foreign clients

The majority of services went to Kazakh clients. In 2025, their share stood at 86.7 percent — over 2.5 trillion tenge — a 76.7 percent surge year on year. Growth was recorded both in services to legal entities (up 49.5 percent) and to individuals (up 6.3-fold).

Services provided to foreign clients reached 391.6 billion tenge, or 13.3% of the total market, a 28.9% year-on-year growth.

Regional growth and declines

The cities of Almaty and Astana remain the leaders in IT services. In 2025, the two cities accounted for 92.2% of the entire market. Almaty-based companies provided services worth 1.8 trillion tenge — nearly double the previous year — an increase of 962.3 billion tenge.

In Astana, IT services reached 883.8 billion tenge, up 45.4% year-on-year, though the capital's figure was roughly half that of Almaty.

In other regions, market volumes were significantly smaller: none exceeded 50 billion tenge in 2025. At the same time, growth was recorded in 16 out of 20 regions. The most notable dynamics were in the Ulytau and Turkistan regions, where volumes grew 2.8-fold and 2.6-fold, respectively. The Mangystau region saw growth of 67.5%.

Declines were recorded in the Almaty (down 30.7%), North Kazakhstan (12.3%), West Kazakhstan (2.4%), and Zhetysu (1.1% ) regions.

Service segments

The largest contribution to market growth came from data processing services. Their volume soared 10.6-fold year-on-year, from 53.5 billion to 566.6 billion tenge.

Software development and testing services also grew significantly, adding 120.1 billion tenge. This segment remains the largest by volume, reaching 762.8 billion tenge in 2025.

Other IT services that grew included software maintenance, databases, websites (up 112.3 billion tenge), and other IT services (up 212.3 billion tenge).

Negative dynamics were recorded only in data center services, which fell by 28.4%. The Bureau explained this may be due to changes in methodology: in 2024, this category included services related to digital mining, while in 2025, cryptocurrency production was reclassified as a separate category.

Big data on the rise

The number of enterprises using big data analytics technologies is also growing. In 2025, their number rose by 39.4%, reaching 4,200 companies.

Most organizations using big data operate in trade (1,700 companies, up 76.3%), followed by information and communications (456 companies). In construction, 361 enterprises used big data analytics, a 49.2% increase from 2024.

Outlook

Overall, the statistics highlight the growing role of digital technologies and big data in improving business efficiency and developing key sectors of Kazakhstan's economy.

Earlier, Kazakhstan unveiled its national pavilion at the AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva.



