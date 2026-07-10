Kazakhstan's real household incomes rise for first time in year

According to the bureau, real monetary incomes increased by 0.1% compared with the same period of 2025.

The ministry said average nominal per capita monthly income reached 252,619 tenge, up 11.8% year-on-year. It attributed the improvement to easing inflation, with annual consumer inflation slowing to 10.3% in June. Wage income remained the main source of household earnings, accounting for about two-thirds of total monetary income.

Average monthly nominal wages increased by 9.1% in the first quarter, while the real wage index stood at 97.7%, reflecting differences in wage dynamics across sectors.

The strongest annual wage growth was recorded in agriculture (20.3%), followed by financial and insurance activities (18.1%), manufacturing (14%), and transportation and storage (12.9%).

The ministry said ensuring sustainable growth in real household incomes remains one of the government's key economic policy priorities and that measures to support income growth will continue.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that money transfers from Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan reached nearly $156 million in the first quarter.