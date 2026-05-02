Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends People’s Unity Day greetings to Kazakhstanis

A congratulatory message from Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the Day of Unity of the People of Kazakhstan was published by the Akorda press service.

2. Czech Prime Minister highlights energy, trade cooperation prospects with Kazakhstan

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš in an interview said Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic have strong untapped potential for cooperation, especially in energy, including uranium, oil, and nuclear power, as well as transport and industry. He also highlighted growing trade, logistics projects like the Middle Corridor, and expanded ties in education, healthcare, and aviation.

3. President Tokayev proposes to host Abraham Accords accession ceremony in Astana

President Tokayev and Israeli President Isaac Herzog discussed strengthening bilateral ties and regional stability, with Tokayev proposing that an official ceremony for Kazakhstan’s accession to the Abraham Accords be held in Astana. He also highlighted long-standing diplomatic relations with Israel and potential cooperation in trade, investment, artificial intelligence, and digitalization.

4. Kazakhstan could supply carbon-free cotton to luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Gucci - Rae Kwon Chung

Former advisor to the UN Secretary-General on climate change and a 2007 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Rae Kwon Chung shared his views on global climate policy, green growth, and Kazakhstan’s potential in an exclusive interview with a Qazinform News Agency correspondent.

5. How Kazakhstan’s ancient tradition of asar still unites people in times of crisis

Kazakhstan’s ancient tradition of asar, based on collective mutual aid, remains a key driver of social unity, regularly coming to life during crises such as floods, fires, and pandemics when citizens mobilize massive volunteer and relief efforts. The article shows how this cultural practice continues to strengthen national solidarity across ethnic groups and is complemented by growing modern volunteer movements and civic initiatives.

6. Nearly 4,000 Tazy dogs officially listed in Kazakhstan’s Unified Stud Book

The meeting between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of the Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI) Tamás Jakkel Thursday centered on cooperation prospects with the Federation in promoting domestic dog breeding and preserving a stable breed gene pool.

7. Kazakhstan wraps up Asian Beach Games 2026 with eight medals

Competing in the men’s under 69kg weight class, Nurzhan Batyrbekov took home the country's only gold medal in jiu-jitsu. The women’s water polo team, made up of Ariadna Zatylnikova, Kamila Nauryzbayeva, Taira Mukhayeva, Yana Smolina, Vassilissa Antropova, Fatima Matkarimova, and Aida Alpysbay, achieved a second-place finish at the multi-sport event.

8. Kazakhstan emerging as ‘environmental diplomat’ in Central Asia - World Bank Regional Manager

Gayane Minasyan, Regional Manager for Environment at the World Bank’s Europe and Central Asia region, outlined in an exclusive interview with Qazinform News Agency the country’s emerging role as an environmental diplomat. She also highlighted the link between climate challenges and political stability in Central Asia, emphasizing the need for stronger regional cooperation and investment.

9. 2,000 schoolchildren perform kui at EXPO International Exhibition Center in Astana

Around 2,000 students from city schools took part in the event, performing the Altyn Uia (Golden Nest) kui simultaneously. The piece was composed by renowned kui performer and composer Karshyga Akhmedyarov. The schoolchildren played both national and classical instruments, including the dombra, kobyz, kyl-kobyz, zhetygen, sazsyrnai, flute, and violin.

10. Kazakhstan sweeps seven medals at World Boxing Cup - Brazil 2026, Foz Do Iguaça

Kazakhstan’s boxing team won seven medals at the World Boxing Cup stage in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil, including three gold, one silver, and three bronze. Gold medals were secured by Sultanbek Aybaruly, Viktoria Grafeyeva, and Valeria Aksenova, while Aida Abikeyeva earned silver and three other athletes took bronze.

You can read last week’s 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.