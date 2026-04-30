Nearly 4,000 Tazy dogs officially listed in Kazakhstan’s Unified Stud Book

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended gratitude Tamás Jakkel, President of the Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI), for granting preliminary recognition to the Kazakh Tazy during the FCI General Committee meeting on September 3, 2024, in Amsterdam.

The Kazakh president said the country places great importance to conserving the Kazakh Tazy and Tobet dog breeds not only in terms of cynology, but also as a cultural-historical asset linked to the traditional lifestyle. It was noted that Tazy is among one of the seven treasures of the Kazakh people.

Thanks to ongoing efforts, nearly 4,000 Tazy dogs are now officially listed in the Union of Kennel Clubs of Kazakhstan’s Unified Stud Book. This follows the adoption of key legislative acts supporting the breed.

Additionally, a National Center is set to open shortly in Zhetysu region, dedicated to breeding initiatives and scientific-cynological support.

Kazakhstan has adopted a resolution formally adding September 3 to its official calendar as the annual Day of the Kazakh Tazy and Tobet to promote national heritage.

In turn, Tamás Jakkel thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his personal efforts to preserve and develop national dog breeds. He also briefed the Kazakhstani president on the activities of the FCI, which unites 100 countries worldwide.

Previously, Qazinform reported Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Yasutoshi Nishimura, Chairman of the Japan-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Friendship League.