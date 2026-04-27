President Tokayev proposes to host Abraham Accords accession ceremony in Astana

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan and Israel have long been bound by close and multifaceted cooperation.

"From the very beginning of our Independence, we have maintained friendly relations with the State of Israel, which was one of the first to recognize our sovereignty. In 1993, we opened diplomatic missions and have since maintained an active political dialogue. Significant results have also been achieved in the spheres of trade, economic, and investment cooperation," stated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Photo credit: Akorda

The President of Kazakhstan emphasized that the Abraham Accords create a solid foundation for regional stability and for intensifying trade and economic ties.

"Kazakhstan, as is known, is committed to its decision made earlier. We believe that an official ceremony marking the accession to the Abraham Accords could take place in Astana in the near future. I would also like to point out that we are interested in strengthening cooperation in such key areas as artificial intelligence and digitalization. This year has been declared the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence in Kazakhstan. I attach particular importance to this matter," the President said.

Earlier, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and his Israeli counterpart, Isaac Herzog, held a tête-à-tête meeting.