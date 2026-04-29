Czech Prime Minister highlights energy, trade cooperation prospects with Kazakhstan

Prime Minister, first of all, welcome to Kazakhstan. We know this is your first visit in our country and in our capital. You will meet President Tokayev today. What outcomes are you hoping to achieve from these high-level negotiations, and would you describe this visit as a turning point for Kazakh-Czech relations?

First of all, thank you. I’m happy to be here. I had always dreamed of coming to Kazakhstan because after university I started working in a department that imported raw materials. At that time, I was buying yellow phosphorus from Jambyl and Shymkent, 9,000 kilometers from our factory in the Czech Republic. We have brought a delegation of companies and consider Kazakhstan an important and decisive country in Central Asia.

Kazakhstan is fortunate to have all raw materials, practically everything from the Mendeleev table. In Europe, energy is a major topic because the current green energy strategy is affecting industry. The Czech Republic is pointing to a growing problem related to the situation in the Strait of Hormuz as a consequence of the war in Iran.

Our strategy is to expand nuclear power plants. We have concluded a contract between Kazatomprom and ČEZ. Kazakhstan ranks first worldwide in uranium production, and we see strong potential for cooperation.

Energy, including uranium and crude oil, is very important, and Kazakhstan is a key supplier to the Czech Republic. This is why we see significant potential for cooperation with Kazakhstan.

What are you aiming to achieve in these discussions, this energy dialogue with Kazakhstan, for your country?

We have discussed it, and I understand that there could be good cooperation and that Kazakhstan would be ready to supply crude oil. In the Czech Republic, the refineries belong to the Polish group PKN Orlen, but we are also discussing cooperation with a German refinery in Leuna, which is owned by Total. There, we also see the possibility of processing your crude oil.

We see willingness on your side to potentially become our direct supplier of crude oil.

Let’s go step by step through the different pillars of our cooperation, starting with trade. As far as I know, it has grown more than 15 times in recent years. What practical steps can be taken to further deepen economic cooperation?

The Czech Republic mainly exports to the European Union, so we are looking for new markets. Your country is large, and there is strong potential. It is important that you have an active stock exchange and that companies can do business successfully. This can open the door for Czech companies.

We are strong in the defense industry. The company ZVVZ is creating a joint venture with Teplosnab-NS LLP. Documents have been signed to establish this joint venture, and the company has technology to modernize coal power plants.

When we talk about deepening economic cooperation, an important topic is transport connectivity and logistics. Kazakhstan is actively developing this sector, including the Middle Corridor, which is seen as a key link between Europe and Asia. Freight volumes are increasing. Given the Czech Republic’s central position in Europe, do you see Prague playing a part in this project, and what infrastructure or logistics projects could follow?

It is an important project, and we need to connect this region to Europe. Our delegation includes the company AŽD, which is participating in the modernization of Kazakhstan’s railways. They have experience that can be applied here.

Photo credit: Solton Zheksenbekov / Qazinform

What about air connectivity? How realistic is the launch of direct flights between Astana and Prague?

This is an important issue for tourism. We have decided to invest in Karlovy Vary Airport. A highway from Prague to Karlovy Vary will be built, reducing travel time from about two hours to less than one hour by 2029. We will also extend the runway. This is expected to improve tourist exchange.

A growing number of Kazakh students are studying in the Czech Republic, and it remains a popular destination. What more can be done to expand this cooperation, including joint programs and research projects?

There is strong potential. I visited your AI Center and was impressed. I saw young and highly educated specialists, which creates opportunities for cooperation between universities.

We are working to facilitate visas and other conditions. I also visited a cardiac hospital where the first heart transplant was performed in 2012 with the help of Czech doctors from eCAN.

Healthcare is a priority, including cancer prevention, cardiovascular diseases, and mental health.

How would you assess the current relations between the Czech Republic and Kazakhstan, and where do you see the biggest untapped potential?

Your country has a very important position in the region and is surrounded by global powers, Russia and China. I think your President can play an important role in today’s international situation because all these conflicts should be solved by diplomatic means.

After the Second World War, we established the United Nations, NATO, and other organizations, but practically nobody is speaking about peace. Instead, everybody is speaking about how to increase military spending and so on. So, I think this region is very important, and your President plays an important role through his diplomatic strategy.

I was always interested in visiting your country, and now all these topics, energy cooperation in particular, are really on the table. We need new markets, and you have a great country. We have strong companies, and I admire what Kazakhstan has already achieved.

That is why I am very happy to be here, even for a short visit. But anyway, I am sure that we can start and intensify our cooperation.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš arrived at the Akorda Presidential Palace as part of his official visit to Kazakhstan.