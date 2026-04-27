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    Kazakhstan sweeps seven medals at World Boxing Cup – Brazil 2026, Foz Do Iguaça

    08:42, 27 April 2026

    Kazakhstan’s national team secured seven medals at the first stage of the World Boxing Cup in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil, Qazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstan sweeps seven medals at World Boxing Cup first stage
    Photo credit: NOC

    Kazakhstan’s national team secured seven medals at the first stage of the World Boxing Cup in Foz o Iguaçu, Brazil, Qazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstan claimed three gold, one silver and three bronze medals at large.

    Sultanbek Aybaruly (85 kg), Viktoria Grafeyeva (60 kg) and Valeria Aksenova (80+ kg) won gold medals, while Aida Abikeyeva (60 kg) took home silver.

    Dias Molzhigitov (80 kg), Alua Balkibekova (51 kg) and Zhibek Zharaskyzy (80 kg) clinched bronze medals.

    As written before, four athletes reached the finals.

    Sport Boxing Kazakhstan Brazil
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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