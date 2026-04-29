Kazakhstan wraps up Asian Beach Games 2026 with eight medals

Competing in the men’s under 69kg weight class, Nurzhan Batyrbekov took home the country's only gold medal in jiu-jitsu.

The women’s water polo team, made up of Ariadna Zatylnikova, Kamila Nauryzbayeva, Taira Mukhayeva, Yana Smolina, Vassilissa Antropova, Fatima Matkarimova, and Aida Alpysbay, achieved a second-place finish at the multi-sport event.

Kazakhstan’s jiu-jitsu team secured three bronze medals in addition to gold, with podium finishes from Batyr Tenizbay (under 62 kg), Alinur Kuatuly (under 69 kg), and Seilkhan Bolatbek (under 77 kg).

Another bronze medal was won by the men’s water polo team. Medalists included Temirlan Balfanbayev, Sultan Shonzhigitov, Murat Shakenov, Eduard Tsoy, Ruslan Akhmetov, Alexander Eremin, and Aldiyar Akimbay.

Two bronze medals were secured by sport climbers at the Games. Rishat Khaibullin claimed third place in the individual competition, in addition to a third-place finish in the relay event alongside his borther, Rashid Khaibullin.

Mixed teams in open water swimming and aquathlon narrowly missed the podium with fourth-place finishes, a result shared by wrestlers Yermakhan Koshkinbayev (under 80 kg), Beibit Seiduali (under 70 kg), and Alina Yertostik (over 70 kg). Securing fifth place were Daryn Konysbayev in aquathlon and jiu-jitsu practitioners Mansur Khabibulla (under 62 kg), Zhibek Kulumbetova (under 52 kg), and Azhar Salykova (under 63 kg). In total, Kazakhstan’s representation spanned nine different sports.

It is worth noting that the 2026 Asian Beach Games will conclude on April 30, with the final medals to be awarded in women’s handball.