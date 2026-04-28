2,000 schoolchildren perform kui at EXPO International Exhibition Center in Astana

Around 2,000 students from city schools took part in the event, performing the Altyn Uia (Golden Nest) kui simultaneously. The piece was composed by renowned kui performer and composer Karshyga Akhmedyarov.

The schoolchildren played both national and classical instruments, including the dombra, kobyz, kyl-kobyz, zhetygen, sazsyrnai, flute, and violin.

Photo credit: Akimat of Astana

Participants included students of the capital’s art and music schools, as well as general education institutions, aged between 10 and 16.

Photo credit: Akimat of Astana

According to the organizers, the main goal of the event was to convey the idea that “Kazakhstan Is Our Common Home” through music. The sound of different instruments merged into one stream, symbolizing the unity of the multinational country.

Photo credit: Akimat of Astana

Participants also shared their impressions, saying that performing Altyn Uia helped them feel a deeper love for their homeland.

Photo credit: Akimat of Astana

Photo credit: Akimat of Astana

The Altyn Uia kui is regarded as a composition symbolizing longing for one’s homeland and love for one’s native land.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a large‑scale cultural event Ulttyq Un, combining the sounds of ancient Kazakh musical instruments, was held in Astana.