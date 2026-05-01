Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends People’s Unity Day greetings to Kazakhstanis

In his message, the Head of State highlighted that the Day of Unity of the People symbolizes the enduring values of the society: solidarity and cohesion, tolerance and respect, patriotism and love for the homeland.

By the will of fate, Kazakhstan has united people of different ethnicities under its sacred Shanyrak, who have become one large family. This is our shared treasure, wrote Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"It is important that the traditions of peace, compassion, and mutual assistance remain an integral part of the national mindset of our united people," he added.

We are different, but we are one. The formula “Unity in diversity” clearly reflects the essence of state policy and the everyday life of Kazakhstanis, stated President Tokayev.

The Kazakhstani leader highlighted that the preamble of the new Constitution clearly sets out principles such as unity, solidarity, and interethnic and interfaith harmony. “This is the conscious choice of our citizens, who wish to live and work in a just, stable, and prosperous society where everyone has equal rights and opportunities,” he added.

The president stressed that the guarantee of this is the concept of “Law and Order,” which has become the foundation of large-scale modernization in the country.

Tokayev said that the shared connection to the common past, present, and future is the creative force of patriotism and an inexhaustible source of vitality for the people of Kazakhstan. He also said that through unity Kazakhstan can reach new heights on the path to progress.

The Head of State wished good health, happiness, and prosperity to Kazakhstanis.

It is worth noting that on May 1, Kazakhstan celebrates the Day of People’s Unity, a public holiday that reflects the country’s unique identity as a home to more than 130 ethnic groups.