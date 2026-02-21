Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

Board of Peace aligns with new realities, strengthening existing multilateral efforts — President Tokayev

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington, expressing support for the initiative and thanking Donald Trump for hosting the event. He said the new platform reflects current global realities and aims to advance lasting peace through concrete, practical actions rather than symbolic declarations.

Kazakhstan is enhancing online safety for children and teens through a national child information security system that coordinates government agencies, removes illegal content, and promotes parental control apps. Deputy Prime Minister Aida Balayeva also announced plans for awareness campaigns, teacher training, and possible legislative restrictions on minors' access to certain social networks as part of the 2026-2030 Children of Kazakhstan initiative.

“I just messaged him on Instagram”: Designer Saken Zhaksybayev on Mikhail Shaidorov’s costumes and Olympic gold

The founder of Fashion Bureau, Saken Zhaksybayev, told Qazinform News Agency how a single Instagram message led to Olympic gold, which national team looks impressed him the most at the Games, how Kazakh ornaments can look strikingly modern, and why the Dune inspired costume became one of the most talked about images of the Olympics.

Kazakhstan, U.S. DFC intend to boost partnership in mining sector

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Ben Black, head of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, to discuss expanding investment cooperation and joint projects. The sides highlighted plans to strengthen partnership in mining, as well as transport and transit infrastructure, during the President’s working visit to Washington.

Why Kazakhstan needs a new Constitution - a lawmaker’s view

Majilis member Pavel Kazantsev shared his thoughts on the future of the proposed single chamber parliament, the Qurultay, in an interview with Jibek Joly.

Olympic gold medalist Shaidorov to headline Milano 2026 gala show

Kazakh figure skater Mikhail Shaidorov will headline the closing gala at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan after winning the country’s first ever Olympic gold in figure skating. The invitation only exhibition will give top skaters one final chance to perform freely and creatively before the Games conclude.

Kazakhstan has two strong advantages, says Iran’s Ambassador Ali Akbar Joukar

Last year, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Iran increased by 27%. This year, particular attention is being paid to the development of the transport and logistics sector. What other projects are planned for 2026 in addition to this? Iran’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ali Akbar Joukar, spoke about this in an exclusive interview.

Apartment, Dimash’s car, asphalt: How Kazakhstan rewards Olympic gold

The victory of Kazakh figure skater Mikhail Shaidorov at the Winter Olympic Games became an event of national significance. The Olympic gold brought the athlete not only historic recognition, but also a wide range of rewards from the state, the business community, and public figures. Qazinform News Agency looks at the incentives awarded to the Olympic champion.

Rizabek Aitmukhan wins international tournament in Bishkek

Kazakhstan’s Rizabek Aitmukhan competed in the 97 kg weight category and defeated Russia’s Alikhan Ktsoev in the final to claim the title. Azamat Dauletbekov (86 kg) also reached the final but was defeated by Russia’s Olympic bronze medalist Artur Naifonov in the title bout, earning the silver medal.

2026 Olympic Games: Figure skater Samodelkina finishes in Top-10

In the women’s singles free program, Kazakh figure skater Sofya Samodelkina scored 138.99 points. Combined with her short program result of 68.47, her total score reached 207.46 points, securing 10th place overall.

