2026 Olympic Games: Figure skater Samodelkina finishes in Top-10

In the women’s singles free program, Samodelkina scored 138.99 points. Combined with her short program result of 68.47, her total score reached 207.46 points, securing 10th place overall.

The 19-year-old athlete’s score marked a new personal best, surpassing her previous record of 203.15 points set in August 2025 at the ISU Figure Skating Challenger Series Cranberry Cup International in Norwood, USA. At the ongoing Olympic Games, she improved her result by more than four points.

Gold went to Alysa Liu of the United States with 226.79 points. Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto claimed silver with 224.90, while Ami Nakai took bronze with 219.16.

The short program competition took place on the night of February 17, where Samodelkina scored 68.47 points, finishing 12th and advancing to the free program. 24 out of 29 athletes qualified for the final stage.