Olympic gold medalist Shaidorov to headline Milano 2026 gala show

According to the official Milano 2026 website, Kazakh figure skater Mikhail Shaidorov is set to take part in the exhibition gala in Milan, having received an invitation as the Olympic champion in men’s singles.

The Milano 2026 Organizing Committee notes that during the 2.5-hour show, the most outstanding skaters will return to the Milan ice for one final performance, showcasing different facets of their individuality.

Unlike official competition events, exhibition performances are largely free of restrictions, encouraging skaters to express themselves creatively.

Skaters are free to choose costumes as bold and extravagant as they like, and may incorporate props that are not allowed in competitive programs. They can even share the ice with friends during the gala performance.

Speaking about Mikhail Shaidorov, the Organizing Committee emphasized that he is always a welcome guest at gala exhibitions.

“The Kazakh figure skater is another fan favorite when it comes to gala costumes. The Olympic men’s singles champion took to the ice in a foam panda suit for his exhibition program during the 2024–2025 season, and although he has announced a new gala routine for this season, fans are still hoping he hasn’t forgotten to pack his ‘Kung Fu Panda’ costume in one of his suitcases,” the Milano 2026 Organizing Committee said.

Gala exhibitions are a long-standing tradition in figure skating and are held at all major competitions, including the World Figure Skating Championships, the Four Continents Championships, and the Grand Prix Final.

As at other events, the Olympic gala is the most prestigious stage of all and is considered a great honor for skaters. Participation is by invitation only, giving medalists and crowd favorites the chance to perform once more on Olympic ice and bid farewell to the Games in style.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported 21-year-old Mikhail Shaidorov made history on Friday after winning Kazakhstan’s first-ever gold medal in figure skating for his stunning performance at the 2026 Winter Olympics, and the country’s first gold medal in 32 years.