Kazakhstan has two strong advantages, says Iran’s Ambassador Ali Akbar Joukar
Last year, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Iran increased by 27%. This year, as the two sides continue to strengthen cooperation, particular attention is being paid to the development of the transport and logistics sector. What other projects are planned for 2026 in addition to this? Iran’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ali Akbar Joukar, spoke about this in an exclusive interview with the Qazinform News Agency.
Kazakhstan and Iran are seeking to actively develop cooperation, primarily in the trade and economic sphere. Have the planned targets for increasing mutual trade turnover been achieved by the end of 2025? What objectives have been set for 2026?
In 2025, our cooperation with Kazakhstan in all areas, including our relations at the highest political level, developed very well. Last year, political consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs continued, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan paid a visit to Iran in May, and the year, which included a number of high-level political events, concluded with the visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Kazakhstan.
Last year, another meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission was held. During our President’s visit, useful meetings were organized at the intergovernmental level and within the business sector. A forum was held with the participation of a business delegation that arrived together with the President.
As a result of the work of trade and economic delegations last year, trade turnover between the two countries increased by 27% compared to 2024. In addition, during our President’s visit to Kazakhstan, 12 trade agreements were signed between the business sectors of the two countries. Their total value exceeds 1.1 billion US dollars.
Last year, we achieved good results at the political level as well as in the trade and economic, legal, and cultural spheres.
This year, in accordance with the agreements between the two countries, the projects being implemented will focus on the transport and logistics sector. There are a number of infrastructure projects in the field of transport, and this year we will be working on their development.
One of the important economic issues to be addressed in 2026 will be the allocation of a land plot for the construction of a terminal in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas by the Kazakh side.
We also hope that this year the volume of grain supplies from Kazakhstan to Iran will increase, as well as the export of fruits and vegetables from Iran to Kazakhstan.
In addition to traditional goods, we hope that trade in industrial and innovative products will increase. These include equipment for power plants. We can also work together in the production of railcars, as well as the manufacture and repair of automobiles. There are significant opportunities for developing the production of laboratory equipment and medical products.
What opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Iran exist in the current global geopolitical environment? In which areas is Iran interested in further expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan, including energy, logistics, the agro-industrial sector, and technology?
You may be surprised, but Iranian high-tech products are often exported not as Iranian, but as goods produced in other countries. As two neighboring states, we can work directly, without the involvement of third countries. We need to implement many plans in the field of logistics. For example, we can establish direct links via the Caspian Sea. If Turkmenistan works actively with us, we will be able to cooperate effectively through rail and road transport as well. Therefore, increased investment by both countries in the transport and logistics sector, and greater emphasis on its development, will bring tangible benefits to both sides in the short and medium term.
Is Kazakhstan viewed in your country as a neutral and reliable platform for diplomatic dialogue and international initiatives aimed at resolving regional conflicts?
If we look back at history, we will recall that two rounds of negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program were held in Almaty. There were specific reasons for choosing this city. At that time, I was Head of the Eastern Europe Department at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. As a negotiation venue, the Iranian side chose Kazakhstan over Europe. This reflects Iran’s high level of trust in Kazakhstan, and that trust remains to this day.
In my view, Kazakhstan has two strong qualities. The first is that the country is led by a very wise President with a deep understanding of international politics. The second is Kazakhstan’s multi-vector and balanced foreign policy.
This year marks the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran. In your view, what key transformations has the country undergone during this period, and in which areas, such as industry, science, infrastructure, healthcare, and education, has the greatest progress been achieved?
After the victory of the Islamic Revolution, one of its key principles became the establishment of social justice. In the post-revolutionary period, while strengthening cooperation with other countries, Iran placed great emphasis on its internal potential, capabilities, and youth. One of Iran’s achievements can be seen in the recent launches of three satellites from Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome – Kowsar, Zafar, and Paya, which reflect the Islamic Republic’s confidence in itself and in the development of science. Several more satellite launches are planned for this year.
Last year, Iranian school and university students performed strongly at international academic competitions. For example, an international astronomy Olympiad was held in India, where Iran won five gold medals. Iran also consistently takes prize places at the global level in biology, physics, and mathematics. The state relies on internal resources, its scientists, and its youth in achieving these results.
Iran’s achievements also extend to renewable energy, hydrocarbon energy, and agriculture.
Iran has made significant progress in both military and civilian industries. All of this is the result of the Islamic Revolution and has also been made possible by Iran’s commitment to knowledge and development.
Iran is widely known today for its achievements in medicine, pharmaceuticals, nanotechnology, and engineering sciences. What opportunities for cooperation in these areas are opening up for Kazakhstan in terms of personnel training, joint research and development, and technology exchange?
To develop our economies and strengthen security, we need to enhance intra-regional cooperation. Iran, Kazakhstan, the countries of Central Asia, Turkey, and Pakistan should jointly strengthen such cooperation. A legal framework has been established in this area. For example, important documents have been signed between the Ministries of Health of Kazakhstan and Iran. At present, the establishment of a joint working group between the two ministries of health is under consideration. Going forward, we plan to hold both online and offline meetings. Cooperation between the two ministries covers areas such as biotechnology, the production of medicines, and medical devices.
We can also establish strong cooperation in the field of stem cells. Relevant agreements exist, and we need to implement them.
Kazakhstan has also shown interest in strengthening cooperation in the field of transplantology. As you know, Iran is one of the world’s and the region’s leading countries in transplantology.
In addition, cooperation has been established with Kazakhstan in the joint use of radioactive pharmaceutical products. Kazakhstan is interested in using such medicines for the treatment of malignant tumors. The products we manufacture are not inferior in quality to those produced in developed countries, while being more affordable in price.
What aspects of bilateral relations would you highlight based on your experience of working in Kazakhstan?
What I find particularly interesting is that Kazakhstan is taking important steps toward joining the ranks of economically developed countries. Along this path, Kazakhstan can view Iran as a partner. The most striking feature of your country is its friendly and hospitable people.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of congratulations to Masoud Pezeshkian on Islamic Revolution Day.