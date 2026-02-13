Kazakhstan has two strong advantages, says Iran’s Ambassador Ali Akbar Joukar

In 2025, our cooperation with Kazakhstan in all areas, including our relations at the highest political level, developed very well. Last year, political consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs continued, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan paid a visit to Iran in May, and the year, which included a number of high-level political events, concluded with the visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Kazakhstan.

Last year, another meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission was held. During our President’s visit, useful meetings were organized at the intergovernmental level and within the business sector. A forum was held with the participation of a business delegation that arrived together with the President.

As a result of the work of trade and economic delegations last year, trade turnover between the two countries increased by 27% compared to 2024. In addition, during our President’s visit to Kazakhstan, 12 trade agreements were signed between the business sectors of the two countries. Their total value exceeds 1.1 billion US dollars.

Last year, we achieved good results at the political level as well as in the trade and economic, legal, and cultural spheres.

This year, in accordance with the agreements between the two countries, the projects being implemented will focus on the transport and logistics sector. There are a number of infrastructure projects in the field of transport, and this year we will be working on their development.

One of the important economic issues to be addressed in 2026 will be the allocation of a land plot for the construction of a terminal in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas by the Kazakh side.

We also hope that this year the volume of grain supplies from Kazakhstan to Iran will increase, as well as the export of fruits and vegetables from Iran to Kazakhstan.

In addition to traditional goods, we hope that trade in industrial and innovative products will increase. These include equipment for power plants. We can also work together in the production of railcars, as well as the manufacture and repair of automobiles. There are significant opportunities for developing the production of laboratory equipment and medical products.

What opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Iran exist in the current global geopolitical environment? In which areas is Iran interested in further expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan, including energy, logistics, the agro-industrial sector, and technology?

You may be surprised, but Iranian high-tech products are often exported not as Iranian, but as goods produced in other countries. As two neighboring states, we can work directly, without the involvement of third countries. We need to implement many plans in the field of logistics. For example, we can establish direct links via the Caspian Sea. If Turkmenistan works actively with us, we will be able to cooperate effectively through rail and road transport as well. Therefore, increased investment by both countries in the transport and logistics sector, and greater emphasis on its development, will bring tangible benefits to both sides in the short and medium term.