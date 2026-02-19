Board of Peace aligns with new realities, strengthening existing multilateral efforts — President Tokayev

Addressing the summit participants, the Head of State expressed his gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump for hosting this historic event.

“Our meeting at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace comes at a time when decisive and pragmatic actions are gaining paramount importance. In essence, it is about building a lasting peace through practical, purposeful measures rather than through endless conferences with resolutions based merely on well-intentioned wishes. Mr. President, your clear vision and far-sighted approach to promoting global peace and stability inspired my country to join the Board of Peace,” he stated.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that the Board of Peace aligns with new realities, strengthening existing multilateral efforts.

“The world has yet to see such initiatives — it is, in fact, an unprecedented step, as the innovative concept or project ‘Peace Through Creation’ has every chance of becoming a reality owing to our joint efforts. Therefore, Mr. President, I fully share your conviction that a lasting peace must be based on concrete actions,” the Head of State noted.

Qazinform reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev joined the inaugural Board of Peace meeting. Earlier, President Tokayev arrived in Washington, D.C. on a working visit.