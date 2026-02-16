Rizabek Aitmukhan wins international tournament in Bishkek

Kazakhstan’s Rizabek Aitmukhan competed in the 97 kg weight category and defeated Russia’s Alikhan Ktsoev in the final to claim the title.

Azamat Dauletbekov (86 kg) also reached the final but was defeated by Russia’s Olympic bronze medalist Artur Naifonov in the title bout, earning the silver medal.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that two Kazakh short track speed skaters have advanced to quarterfinals at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.