    Rizabek Aitmukhan wins international tournament in Bishkek

    17:42, 16 February 2026

    Members of Kazakhstan’s national freestyle wrestling team claimed two medals at the Super 4 Wrestling international tournament held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Kazakhstan’s Rizabek Aitmukhan competed in the 97 kg weight category and defeated Russia’s Alikhan Ktsoev in the final to claim the title.

    Azamat Dauletbekov (86 kg) also reached the final but was defeated by Russia’s Olympic bronze medalist Artur Naifonov in the title bout, earning the silver medal.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that two Kazakh short track speed skaters have advanced to quarterfinals at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

